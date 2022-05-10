Alliance Global Partners Cuts RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,148. The firm has a market cap of $593.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.