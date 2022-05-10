Alliance Global Partners Cuts RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,148. The firm has a market cap of $593.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
