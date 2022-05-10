Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Acquires A$5,010,353.10 in Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel acquired 27,835,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,010,353.10 ($3,479,411.88).
Ian Gandel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Ian Gandel 18,768,088 shares of Alliance Resources stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property is the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.
