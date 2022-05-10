Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €248.43 ($261.50).
Shares of ALV traded down €8.10 ($8.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €191.66 ($201.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,341,406 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €211.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.87. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
