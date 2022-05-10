Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €248.43 ($261.50).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV traded down €8.10 ($8.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €191.66 ($201.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,341,406 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €211.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.87. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($217.68).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.