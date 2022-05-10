Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALLT stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.99. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.
About Allot Communications (Get Rating)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
