Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

