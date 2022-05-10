Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

MDRX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

