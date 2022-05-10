Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.12 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

