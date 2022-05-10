Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 148,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

