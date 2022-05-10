Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,137. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $824.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 684,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 363,807 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

