Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016,468.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

PINE stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.