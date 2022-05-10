Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) vs. PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 24.05%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09% PetroChina 3.65% 7.69% 4.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and PetroChina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 26.45 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A PetroChina $405.22 billion 0.22 $14.29 billion $7.76 6.14

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

PetroChina beats Altex Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About PetroChina (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total length of 26,076 km, including 17,329 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,340 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,407 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

