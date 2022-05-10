Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Alto Ingredients stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $11,640,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $4,932,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $4,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $4,062,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

