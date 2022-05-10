Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of ALTO opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1,572.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 420,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.