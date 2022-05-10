Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

