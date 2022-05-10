Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

