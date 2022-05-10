Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 418,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,570. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.