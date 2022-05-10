Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Altus Power by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

