ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $378.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

