ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 33,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,101. The stock has a market cap of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

