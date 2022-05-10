Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

ABEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,883,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,400,502. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

