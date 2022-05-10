AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 3,122,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,567,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after buying an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

