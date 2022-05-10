Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Sells $683,318.40 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 393,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,536. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

