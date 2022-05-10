Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) VP Sells $216,901.65 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,856,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

