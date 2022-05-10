American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.
AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
