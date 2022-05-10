American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. 130,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

