American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. 130,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
