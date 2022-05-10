American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.70.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

