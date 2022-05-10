American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $343.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

