American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

