American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Resources by 559.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Resources by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

