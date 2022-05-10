American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.
Shares of AREC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About American Resources (Get Rating)
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
