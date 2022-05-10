American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

AMT opened at $231.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

