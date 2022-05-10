American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $26,894.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.