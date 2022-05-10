American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 3,393,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,045. The firm has a market cap of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $79,723.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,545,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $70,078.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

