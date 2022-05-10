America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $537.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.