AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,258,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $148.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

