AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $156.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

AMETEK stock opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,151,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 34,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

