Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

