Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

