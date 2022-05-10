Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.11 Million

Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will post $537.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.92 million to $551.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a PE ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.