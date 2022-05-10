Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report $73.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.28 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.01 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

