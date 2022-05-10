Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to announce $521.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Genesco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genesco has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

