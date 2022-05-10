Analysts Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.