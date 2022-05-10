Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $72.40 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $278.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $294.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $318.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NHI stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.