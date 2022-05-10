Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $72.40 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $278.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $294.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $318.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NHI stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.