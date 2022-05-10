Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

