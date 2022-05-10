Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $397.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the highest is $403.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $393.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OAS stock opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

