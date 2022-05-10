Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will report $435.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.80 million and the lowest is $420.30 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $341.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

OUT stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

