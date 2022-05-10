Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $834.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

