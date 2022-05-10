Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

PHAS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

