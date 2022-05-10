Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report $220.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $227.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.68.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Read More
