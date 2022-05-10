Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

