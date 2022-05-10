Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.11.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
