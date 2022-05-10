Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.93 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

